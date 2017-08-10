Tony Blair Is 'Really Serious' About 'Remaking The Centre Left' Of British Politics

Tony Blair has said he is “really serious” about “remaking the centre left in British politics”.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the former prime minister said he believed there was an “urgent need” for progressive politics to “recapture its traction” with voters.

Blair recently launched his Institute for Global Change think-tank which he said was designed to reinvigorate the centre-ground of British politics.

Speaking to the Reflections with Peter Hennessy programme, the former Labour leader said the “centre” could only succeed again if it became the “place of change”.