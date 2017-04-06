All Sections
    06/04/2017 12:08 BST | Updated 06/04/2017 16:21 BST

    Tony Blair Shows Rare Human Side On Matt Forde's 'Unspun' With Anecdote On German Diplomacy

    It's actually a good one.

    Tony Blair revealed a rare glimpse of his unpolished, personal side on Wednesday with a hilarious revelation about a fatal lapse of diplomacy soon after he became Prime Minister. 

    The former premier appeared on ‘Matt Forde’s Unspun’ to recount how a plan to let schoolchildren design ties for EU leaders back in 1998 went awry.

    Blair told how a “crazy idea” was adopted when Britain held the Presidency of the Council of Europe, not to let a “very smart designer” create special ties for the visiting dignitaries, but to instead ask children from a school in east London.

    The brief was simple, Blair said: 

    Design a tie with the representation for each country that they thought of when they thought of the country."

    “Can you imagine?” he despaired.

    “So anyway, the first I know about it - I know nothing about this tie - I get a call from the Italian Prime Minister.

    “‘Hey Tony,’” he says, putting on a bad Italian accent.

    “’No possible, no possible. This is the nation of Leonardo Da Vinci, Michaelanglelo, Verdi, Firenzi, Roma.

    “‘And here we are on your tie - quattro stagioni pizza’”

    DEA / PRIMA PRESS via Getty Images
    A quattro stagioni pizza

    The pizza is a popular one among Brits, prepared in four sections with diverse ingredients - each quarter representing a season of the year.

    Blair continued: “I’ve apologised, and grovelled, and said we would flog whoever did it and so on, and I put down the phone and a member of staff who was in the room said ‘Prime Minister - you’ve gone white’.

    “I said: 

    Find out what the hell these kids have done with the representation for the Germans."

    Presenter Matt Forde tweeted after filming: 

