Tony Blair has said it is right for Theresa May to build a “strong relationship” with Donald Trump, following demands the US President be denied an official state visit to the UK.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV this morning, the former Labour prime minister said it was up to parliament to decide whether or not Trump should be given the honour of speaking in Westminster Hall.

But added: “Whatever the situation is, the British-American relationship is important. I certainly am not criticising the prime minister for reaching out to President Trump, it is important she builds a strong relationship.”

As prime minister, Blair forged a close relationship with both President Clinton and President Bush.