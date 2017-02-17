Tony Blair has said it is right for Theresa May to build a “strong relationship” with Donald Trump, following demands the US President be denied an official state visit to the UK.
Speaking on Bloomberg TV this morning, the former Labour prime minister said it was up to parliament to decide whether or not Trump should be given the honour of speaking in Westminster Hall.
But added: “Whatever the situation is, the British-American relationship is important. I certainly am not criticising the prime minister for reaching out to President Trump, it is important she builds a strong relationship.”
As prime minister, Blair forged a close relationship with both President Clinton and President Bush.
Jeremy Corbyn has demanded the prime minister withdraw her offer of a state visit to Trump in the wake of his attempt to ban travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from the US.
The government has also rejected a petition signed by over 1.5 million people asking for Trump to be denied a visit. On Monday, MPs will debate the idea of a ban.
John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, is facing demands he resign after he publicaly criticised Trump and said the president would not be allowed to speak in parliament.
Blair was speaking after he gave a speech in which he argued voters should “rise up” to prevent Brexit from happening.