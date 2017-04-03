Tony Blair: 'Ultra-Left' Takeover Of Labour Means Tories Do Not Fear Opposition

Tony Blair has said the “ultra-left” take over of Labour by Jeremy Corbyn means the party is in a worse position that it was in the 1980s.

The former prime minister told Progress magazine the current Labour leader had “failed” in his “fundamental duty” to hold Theresa May’s government to account.

In an interview with Labour MPs Wes Streeting and Ruth Smeeth, Blair said Labour had to “make them wake up every morning and fear us”.

A YouGov poll on Friday suggested Corbyn was now more unpopular in London than May, Tim Farron, Caroline Lucas - and even Paul Nuttall.