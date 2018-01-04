PA Wire/PA Images

Tony Blair has warned Jeremy Corbyn that Labour will turn into the ‘handmaiden of Brexit’ unless the party strongly opposes Tory plans to quit the EU and instead backs a second referendum. In a blog hosted by HuffPost UK, the former Prime Minister said that 2018 would be the Opposition’s “last chance” to insist the public should be allowed to accept or reject the detailed Brexit deal hammered out with Brussels this autumn. Seizing on the fact that more than 80% of Labour members want to remain in the EU, Blair said that Corbyn and his top team had to radically change tack and ‘go to the high ground on opposing Brexit’ outright. The former Labour leader said the best option for Britain would be to “re-think and stay” in a reformed Europe, “where we use the Brexit vote as leverage to achieve reform”. He predicted that the Tories would be increasingly split in coming months between those who wanted to leave the EU without a trade deal and those like Theresa May who want a ‘bespoke’ deal that is unachievable. “It is absurd to say that it is undemocratic to demand that the people be free to have a say on what the final deal is, given the wide disparity in the forms of Brexit and their consequences,” he said. “How can we assess the true ‘will of the people’ before we know what the alternative to present EU membership?”

Empics Entertainment Anti-Brexit demonstrators in 2017

When Britons voted in 2016, they were voting against the UK’s present membership of the European Union, but not what the future relationship with Europe would be, the former PM argued. “It was like having a General Election in which the question is ‘Do You Like the Government’? If that were the question, few incumbent Governments would be re-elected.” Aware that many of its working class supporters vote Leave, Labour has so far said it will not block Brexit but will instead opt for a ‘soft’ exit that keeps the UK close to the EU single market and customs union. However, Blair’s sternest words were for his own party, telling the Shadow Cabinet that it was not “credible” to tell the voters that Labour would stick with Brexit in 2019 but simply be better negotiators than the Conservatives. “Far better to fight for the right for the country to re-think, demand that we know the full details of the new relationship before we quit the old one, go to the high ground on opposing Brexit and go after the Tories for their failures to tackle the country’s real challenges” Blair said. “Make Brexit the Tory Brexit. Make them own it 100%. Show people why Brexit isn’t and never was the answer.

PA Wire/PA Images Tony Blair and Jeremy Corbyn.

“At every PMQs nail each myth of the Brexit campaign, say why the Tory divisions are weakening our country - something only credible if we are opposed to Brexit not advocating a different Brexit, and challenge the whole farce head on of a Prime Minister leading our nation in a direction which even today she can’t bring herself to say she would vote for. “If we do leave Europe, the governing mind will have been that of the Tory Right. But, if Labour continues to go along with Brexit and insists on leaving the Single Market, the handmaiden of Brexit will have been the timidity of Labour.” Labour has so far stuc Blair said that he fundamentally disagreed with Labour’s support for Brexit but added that “even tactically it is mistaken” because it undermined a wider attack that the Tories were distracted from the NHS by obsessing over Europe.

EMPICS Entertainment Nigel Farage celebrates the Vote Leave victory in the EU referendum in 2016.