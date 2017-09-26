The actor and campaigner, whose daughter Cherie is married to former Prime Minister Tony Blair, passed away today after suffering from Alzheimer’s for more than 10 years as well as heart problems.

Tony Booth , best known for his role as Mike Rawlins in the classic BBC sitcom ‘ Till Death Us Do Part ’ has died, it has been announced.

A statement released on behalf of his wife, Steph Booth, said: “It is with sadness we announce the death of Antony Booth, actor and political campaigner.

“Tony passed away late last night with close family members in attendance. The family ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

During his long and varied acting career he appeared in many well-known British shows including ‘The Avengers’ and ‘The Bill’, as well as the ‘Confessions Of…’ sex comedy film series.

In 1960 he made his debut in ‘Coronation Street’, but it was his role as the left-wing son-in-law in the BBC’s ‘Till Death Us Do Part’ from 1965-1975, that made him a household name.