Tony Hadley’s Spandau Ballet Announcement Has Sparked A Whole Host Of Reactions On Twitter

Tony Hadley shared some big news with the world on Monday (3 July) morning, explaining via Twitter that he’s no longer a member of Spandau Ballet.
Or, as he put it in a slightly bizarrely worded statement: “Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet and as such I will not be performing with the band in the future.”
This being 2017, we’re sure you’re well aware what happened next: The Twitter reactions began to pour in.
First of all, there were plenty of confused faces at the statement itself:
Then, of course, the jokes began rolling in:
Admittedly, some of them were not great:
And finally - Spandau fans, cover your eyes - some people were confused to hear the band are still a thing:
Ouch.
Spandau Ballet first formed in 1976, with the name The Cut, and went on to release an impressive six studio albums and 10 singles that made it into the UK Official Chart’s Top 10.
They split in 1999 after a fallout over royalties, which saw Tony, saxophonist Steve Norman and drummer John Keeble sue Gary Kemp.
By 2007, Tony and the Kemp brothers were no longer speaking to each other, but just two years later, they put their differences aside and reunited.