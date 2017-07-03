Tony Hadley’s Spandau Ballet Announcement Has Sparked A Whole Host Of Reactions On Twitter

Tony Hadley shared some big news with the world on Monday (3 July) morning, explaining via Twitter that he’s no longer a member of Spandau Ballet.

Or, as he put it in a slightly bizarrely worded statement: “Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet and as such I will not be performing with the band in the future.”