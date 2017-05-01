The Bank Holiday Brexit peace was shattered in spectacular fashion after details of Theresa May’s apparently disastrous Downing Street dinner with Jean-Claude Juncker emerged. German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine today printed a devastating insider account of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the EU Commission President from last Wednesday, with the over-arching theme being that Theresa May is deluding herself over Brexit.

Extraordinarily damning report in the Faz on May's meeting with Juncker: 'I am ten times as sceptical than before' pic.twitter.com/cMkdwrHkIw — Jack Sommers (@jack_sommers) May 1, 2017

The Twitterati, however, appeared to get the gist of the piece via a thread dashed off by The Economist’s Berlin Bureau chief, Jeremy Cliffe.

Today's FAZ report on May's disastrous dinner with Juncker - briefed by senior Commission sources - is absolutely damning. — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) April 30, 2017

The details, briefed by senior Commission sources, reveal Juncker told May as he left that he was “ten times more skeptical than I was before” about securing a good Brexit deal. May was accused of living in another galaxy, and the Prime Minister had to be reminded the EU is not a golf club as she claimed the UK did not legally owe any money in a ‘divorce bill’. To make the point that Brexit would be complicated, Juncker reportedly pulled two piles of paper from his bag: Croatia’s EU entry deal and Canada’s free trade deal. Twitter largely reacted with a collective gulp.

Read this thread if you enjoy bad news. Happy Monday. https://t.co/WKMpYIVcWL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 1, 2017

The full thread is here, though May has dismissed the report as “Brussels gossip”. Some reacted with humour.

Full transcript of that dinner meeting between May and Juncker pic.twitter.com/lt3BH1LHad — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 1, 2017

Though others suggested we need some perspective.

I defer to noone in my pessimism about May on Brexit but *maybe* Jean Claude Juncker isn't the most reliable witness for this sort of thing? — Sam Bowman (@s8mb) May 1, 2017

I voted Remain. But I am revolted by the Remoaners' assumption that Juncker's leak was a true and unbiased account of his dinner with PM. — Christopher Meyer (@SirSocks) May 1, 2017

But perhaps the most the extreme reaction came from writer Tony Parsons, who made allusions to the Second World War.

If not for the blood sacrifice of the British, Juncker would be speaking German today. Show some respect, you puffed-up political pygmy. — Tony Parsons (@TonyParsonsUK) May 1, 2017

Parsons, a writer for the NME in the late-1970s turned tabloid columnist and novelist, has been outspoken in his support for Brexit. Most felt they needed to correct him, however.

He does speak German. https://t.co/9iZf7p2xjk — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 1, 2017

Juncker is from Luxembourg, and German is one of Luxembourg's official languages. 🤔 https://t.co/sKBzb0van2 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 1, 2017

Juncker is fluent in German. https://t.co/BeRv10iIwz — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) May 1, 2017

Juncker is from Luxembourg. German is an official language of Luxembourg. https://t.co/hu25T0Wf3r — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) May 1, 2017

Others made a wider point:

@TonyParsonsUK 1) he's fluent in German.

2) without Russia and the US so would you.

3) This is why everyone hates us. — Elgot (@MaxElgot96) May 1, 2017

And drew an interesting picture as word began to spread:

Tony Parsons, drunk before midday on a Bank Holiday, his trousers around his ankles as he watches Where Eagles Dare. — Cuck Norris (@twlldun) May 1, 2017

"Tony Parsons has done a tweet, sir" pic.twitter.com/Z3VdJj99dm — Prop J Farrers (@Jfarrers) May 1, 2017

The online conversation continued within the enlightened parameters which has become Twitter’s hallmark.

@TonyParsonsUK If it wasn't for the Americans YOU would be speaking German !! — Silverbantam (@silverbantam) May 1, 2017