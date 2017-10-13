Revealed: The UK's Top 10 Dog Names

The top ten dog names have been revealed and there isn’t a Fido in sight.

Gone are the days of Fluffy and Spot, it seems owners are more likely to call their pets with human names.

The top ten names are: Bella, Lola, Poppy, Ruby, Luna, Alfie, Daisy, Teddy, Buddy and Max.

But if you don’t want to risk shouting the same name in the park as 20 other owners and confusing your pup, maybe steer clear of these.