Academics are already planning to leave the UK due to uncertainty over their rights following Brexit, leaders at Britain’s oldest university have warned. The leaders of 35 Oxford University colleges have warned that the institution will suffer “enormous damage” if European Union staff lose their right to work in Britain. They urged the government to back a House of Lords amendment to the Brexit Bill which guarantees protections for EU nationals living in the UK, the Press Association reported.

In a letter to The Times, signed by vice-chancellor Professor Louise Richardson and all but three Oxford college heads, they said the government’s promises have not provided reassurance. “Oxford University relies on EU citizens as lecturers, researchers and support staff. If they lost their right to work here, our university would suffer enormous damage which, given our role in research, would have reverberations across the UK,” they wrote. “Our EU colleagues are not reassured by a government which tells them that deportation is not going to happen but declines to convert that assurance into law; some are worried, some are already making plans to leave.

