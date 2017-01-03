Top Economist Hits Out At Michael Gove As He Slams 'Entirely Fictional' Brexit Report

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Michael Gove

A top economist has hit out at at Michael Gove as he slammed a report by Change Britain, a pro-Brexit group, as “entirely fictional”.

Jonathan Portes told the BBC’s Today Programme his views on the EU “did not affect” his “objective analysis”, after the Tory MP accused him of bias in a Twitter spat.

Referring to Gove’s infamous observation during the referendum that Britain had “had enough of experts”, Portes said that it was on the contrary “important for experts, as it were, like me, to point out” inaccuracies.

Portes said the new study, which claimed quitting the customs union would create 400,000 jobs, “should be taken with a huge amount of salt”, saying Change Britain had “just got some facts wrong.”

On @BBCr4today shortly to discuss these entirely fictional statistics. https://t.co/MWDzDrXLkp — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) January 3, 2017

The study said the employment boost would result from new trade agreements with eight key countries, which would increase UK exports, bolstering manufacturing.

But Portes said the report failed to practice “basic economics” as it had counted jobs gained from extra exports, but not those that would be lost through extra imports from the new deal.

He told Today Change Britain had also failed to factor in a trade deal with Korea the UK already had, but was at risk of losing, he claimed, as a result of Brexit.

“They are counting something as a benefit when it is actually a cost”, he said.

In a spat on Friday over a report by the International Monetary Fund, Portes called Gove “pathetic”, while the Tory MP demanded Portes give a “neutral” analysis.

Pathetic. I referred to a serious piece of research by IMF economists; here: https://t.co/y70Vf1kJb1 Has @michaelgove read it? https://t.co/4gTlmiI9UG — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) December 29, 2016

@jdportes Have you reflected on the IMF's record of failure and placing ideology b4 evidence? — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 29, 2016

@michaelgove Seriously? You are dismissing research by professional economists at IMF *without having read it*? And you admit that? — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) December 29, 2016

@jdportes Dear Jonathan - very interested in your view about what the IMF got wrong and right in last decade - neutral analysis wd be good — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 29, 2016

@michaelgove and dismissing *research* (not policy) produced by professional econs w/o reading it is frankly pathetic. Why not read it? — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) December 29, 2016

@jdportes I have - some interesting points but also some highly contentious - twitter can't do justice to all of above — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 29, 2016

@michaelgove OK. Brief description of what you find contentious will do? — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) December 29, 2016

@michaelgove [or even, just to show you've read it, brief description of methodology. I couldd do that in 140 chars] — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) December 29, 2016

@michaelgove or even the slightest shred of evidence this paper "places ideology above evidence". If not, maybe apologise for earlier tweet? — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) December 29, 2016

@jdportes v happy to debate this - and any other issue - on platform of ur choice - where we can have open discussion — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) December 30, 2016

@michaelgove Offer accepted. @anandMenon1 & I will organise something at King's College London/@UKandEU for the New Year. — Jonathan Portes (@jdportes) December 30, 2016

Gove had said the Change Britain report showed there was “a prosperous future ahead of us if we leave the EU’s customs union and become a beacon of global free trade”. “As we strike new trade deals with the growing economies of the 21st century, it will create hundreds of thousands of jobs right across the country, strengthening communities throughout the UK and ensuring that everyone feels the benefits of economic growth”, he said. “But in order to achieve this we must take back control of our trade policy. Only then can we realise the full potential of this great trading nation.”