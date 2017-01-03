Top Economist Hits Out At Michael Gove As He Slams 'Entirely Fictional' Brexit Report

A top economist has hit out at at Michael Gove as he slammed a report by Change Britain, a pro-Brexit group, as “entirely fictional”.
Jonathan Portes told the BBC’s Today Programme his views on the EU “did not affect” his “objective analysis”, after the Tory MP accused him of bias in a Twitter spat.
Referring to Gove’s infamous observation during the referendum that Britain had “had enough of experts”, Portes said that it was on the contrary “important for experts, as it were, like me, to point out” inaccuracies.
Portes said the new study, which claimed quitting the customs union would create 400,000 jobs, “should be taken with a huge amount of salt”, saying Change Britain had “just got some facts wrong.”
The study said the employment boost would result from new trade agreements with eight key countries, which would increase UK exports, bolstering manufacturing.
But Portes said the report failed to practice “basic economics” as it had counted jobs gained from extra exports, but not those that would be lost through extra imports from the new deal.
He told Today Change Britain had also failed to factor in a trade deal with Korea the UK already had, but was at risk of losing, he claimed, as a result of Brexit.
“They are counting something as a benefit when it is actually a cost”, he said.
In a spat on Friday over a report by the International Monetary Fund, Portes called Gove “pathetic”, while the Tory MP demanded Portes give a “neutral” analysis.
Gove had said the Change Britain report showed there was “a prosperous future ahead of us if we leave the EU’s customs union and become a beacon of global free trade”.
“As we strike new trade deals with the growing economies of the 21st century, it will create hundreds of thousands of jobs right across the country, strengthening communities throughout the UK and ensuring that everyone feels the benefits of economic growth”, he said.
“But in order to achieve this we must take back control of our trade policy. Only then can we realise the full potential of this great trading nation.”