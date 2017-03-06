An average of just 2.8 million people tuned in to the latest series, which launched on Sunday (5 March) night, peaking with 3.1m.

The ratings for the latest incarnation of ‘Top Gear’ are in, and it’s not exactly the best news for Matt LeBlanc and co.

This figure is way down on the 4.4m who watched the first episode of the last series in 2016, which saw Chris Evans take the helm from previous hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

However, the number is up nearly a million compared to the 2016 series finale, which attracted just 1.9m.

The overnight ratings do not include viewers who watch on catch-up services or have recorded the programme.

Nearly four million people watched the 2016 series opener after it had first aired on BBC Two, bringing the final rating to 8.15m.

Official figures for last night’s episode are expected next week.