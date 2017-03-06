All Sections
    06/03/2017 12:07 GMT | Updated 06/03/2017 12:10 GMT

    'Top Gear' Ratings: 2017 Series Opens To Less Than Three Million Viewers

    Chris Evans is probably rubbing his hands with glee.

    The ratings for the latest incarnation of ‘Top Gear’ are in, and it’s not exactly the best news for Matt LeBlanc and co. 

    An average of just 2.8 million people tuned in to the latest series, which launched on Sunday (5 March) night, peaking with 3.1m. 

    BBC
    Matt LeBlanc teamed up with Chris Harris and Rory Reid for the new series of 'Top Gear'

    This figure is way down on the 4.4m who watched the first episode of the last series in 2016, which saw Chris Evans take the helm from previous hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond

    However, the number is up nearly a million compared to the 2016 series finale, which attracted just 1.9m.

    The overnight ratings do not include viewers who watch on catch-up services or have recorded the programme. 

    Nearly four million people watched the 2016 series opener after it had first aired on BBC Two, bringing the final rating to 8.15m. 

    Official figures for last night’s episode are expected next week. 

    BBC
    There was no mention of Chris Evans in the series opener

    Despite low ratings, the show received generally favourable reviews from viewers and critics, including The Huffington Post UK Entertainment editor Caroline Frost

    Prior to the episode airing, Matt revealed he was ready to face any criticism, particularly after the mauling of last year’s series. 

    Speaking to The Sun, the former ‘Friends’ actor said: “I’m certainly prepared for a lot of that to land in my frigging lap now! But we will see. If people are going to throw rocks at whatever they want to throw rocks at, all you can do is hope they won’t hit you on the head!”

    ‘Top Gear’ continues on Sunday at 8pm on BBC Two. 

