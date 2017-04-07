Matt LeBlanc’s former ‘Friends’ co-star David Schwimmer has pulled out of a planned appearance on ‘Top Gear’, according to reports.
The two were previously thought to be reuniting on an episode of the BBC motoring show - which Matt began presenting in 2016 - later in the month.
However, The Sun has claimed that David has since decided not to appear, following the news that he and his wife are taking a break from their marriage.
An insider said: “Matt tried to get David to come on and it was looking hopeful at one point, despite his busy schedule. But David has now announced he’s on a break from his wife and doesn’t think it’s right to be appearing on a British TV show.
“It’s a shame as he would have been a great guest and loads of people would have tuned in to witness the banter between him and Matt.”
It’s thought David pulling out will be a blow to bosses as, despite a generally positive reception from viewers for the current series, they’re yet to snag an A-list guest for the current run.
The source added: “The new presenters’ chemistry is improving and the videos have been great, but there hasn’t been one amazing guest compared to who the old hosts used to attract.”
According to The Sun, bosses have been left “struggling to find a replacement” for David, with the last two celeb guests of the series, Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay and comedian Ross Noble both having appeared on ‘Top Gear’ in the past.
Matt and David appeared together in ‘Friends’ for 10 years, and after the show ended, David directed two episodes of spin-off show ‘Joey’.
More recently, David made a guest appearance in ‘Episodes’, in which Matt plays a fictionalised version of himself.