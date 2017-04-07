Matt LeBlanc’s former ‘Friends’ co-star David Schwimmer has pulled out of a planned appearance on ‘Top Gear’, according to reports.

The two were previously thought to be reuniting on an episode of the BBC motoring show - which Matt began presenting in 2016 - later in the month.

However, The Sun has claimed that David has since decided not to appear, following the news that he and his wife are taking a break from their marriage.