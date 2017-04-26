There’s been bad news and good news this week for Matt LeBlanc and co.

On Monday, it emerged that the series finale of ‘Top Gear’ on Sunday evening had garnered even fewer viewers than in its previous incarnation, when the much-mocked Chris Evans was at the wheel.

However, it seems the BBC has kept the faith in the latest lineup, with BBC Two controller Patrick Holland confirming today that all three - Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid - will be returning in 2018, for another lap around the track.