    • ENTERTAINMENT
    26/04/2017 15:28 BST

    'Top Gear' Trio Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, Rory Reid Will Return In 2018, BBC Confirms

    Anther lap.

    There’s been bad news and good news this week for Matt LeBlanc and co.

    On Monday, it emerged that the series finale of ‘Top Gear’ on Sunday evening had garnered even fewer viewers than in its previous incarnation, when the much-mocked Chris Evans was at the wheel.

    However, it seems the BBC has kept the faith in the latest lineup, with BBC Two controller Patrick Holland confirming today that all three - Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid - will be returning in 2018, for another lap around the track.

    This year’s series finale drew in an average of just 1.89 million viewers, 10,000 less than what the newspaper branded Chris Evans’ “all-time low” last year.

    BBC
    Smiles all round for Matt LeBlanc and co, as they're welcomed back by the BBC
     

    In response to this, a BBC spokesperson said that initial viewing figures seem low due to the changing ways in which people now consume television, insisting: The first five episodes of ‘Top Gear’, which we have consolidated figures for, have been enjoyed by an average of 3.4million people each week.”

    An insider told the Sun: Although the series hasn’t had any major issues, it hasn’t attracted the huge numbers it used to.

    “This year was all about stability because it is a huge global brand for the Beeb and has to work for them.”

    However, it seems Patrick is prepared to let the trio bed in for a while yet, telling Radio Times today: “The doubt at the beginning, the fear when a show comes back is will the audience grow to like this new presenting combo? And we are starting again this year. And I think they really have and Chris and Rory have grown and Matt has made it his own show.

    “We are turning over a new leaf, I think Chris and Rory have been fantastic, I think Matt has really been terrific on the films. I think he really started to enjoy the studios more and more.”

    Patrick also stressed that the show had proved particularly appealing to an important segment of the BBC Two audience, scoring highly with under-34’ and under-16’s. 

    • 25 March 2015
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      The BBC announces Jeremy Clarkson’s contract will not be renewed, following a fracas involving a cold dinner on location, and a punched producer. "A line has been crossed," said the BBC's statement.
    • 24 April 2015
      Matt Jelonek via Getty Images
      Richard Hammond joins James May in confirming they won't be back either, the team comes as a trio. 
    • 16 June 2015
      Alex Huckle via Getty Images
      The BBC reveals their Radio 2 breakfast show host Chris Evans will be leading the new team. 
    • 30 July 2015
      Matt Jelonek via Getty Images
      AmazonPrime reveals they’ve signed up Clarkson and co for an online motoring show, with a reported £10million/year package, with the series set to debut later in 2016.
    • 28 November 2015
      Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
      Chris Evans reveals the show's debut date of 8 May, with an eight-episode series planned. 
    • 22 December 2015
      Barcroft via Getty Images
      ‘Top Gear’ producer Lisa Clark departs the team abruptly, saying she is to "pursue other projects", but wishes the team well.
    • 23 December 2015
      Hirz via Getty Images
      She is swiftly followed out of the door by script editor Tom Ford.
    • 4 February 2016
      Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle via Getty Images
      Matt LeBlanc is confirmed as a fellow presenter.
    • 11 February 2016
      BBC
      Rory Reid, Sabine Schmitz, Chris Harris and Eddie Jordan all confirmed to join.
    • 26 February 2016
      Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle via Getty Images
      The BBC announces a fresh debut date of 22 May, with six episodes scheduled instead of eight.
    • 19 January 2016
      UniversalImagesGroup via Getty Images
      BBC Two commissioner Kim Shillinglaw, who has been overseeing the relaunch of the show, announces she will be leaving her role. Due to a re-organisation at the BBC, there will be no one to replace her, meaning Chris Evans will report directly to the Controller of Channels, Jane Moore. 
    • 10 February 2016
      NBC via Getty Images
      Matt LeBlanc confirms that he has signed to a US sitcom 'I'm Not Your Friend', leading to concern that he may have stretched himself too thin for 'Top Gear' duties.  
    • 13 March 2016
      PA
      Veterans complain about the ‘Top Gear’ team filming stunts, creating donut turns and speed dust, in London’s Whitehall, with shots including footage of the country’s most revered war memorial, the Cenotaph. 
    • 14 March 2016
      Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle via Getty Images
      Chris Evans makes a public apology for the team’s actions, while adding, “This isn't a shoot I'm particularly involved in." And takes to wearing pyjamas to work.
    • 31 March 2016
      BBC
      The show releases its first trailer. Many respond that the footage has become too Americanised, and they miss Jeremy. 
    • 12 April 2016
      BBC
      The show receives a major boost with news that streaming service Netflix has bought rights to distribute the show internationally, thus bringing the new series to a potential 75 million subscribers. 
    • 13 April 2016
      Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle via Getty Images
      The atmosphere on set is said to be “frosty” following Chris Evans’ continuing fury over the Cenotaph stunt. 
    • Apart from that...
      BBC
      It's all been smooth sailing. We wait for 22 May with bated breath. 
