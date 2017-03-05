‘Top Gear’ returned to our screens on Sunday night, and from the off, it was immediately clearly that the new team of Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid, has worked tirelessly to play to its strengths, previously overshadowed by former frontman Chris Evans.

This meant we had an hour of three blokes, who clearly love cars, get on with one another enormously well, but are in no rush to emulate the much-prized chemistry, often with an edge, that made ‘Top Gear’ with Clarkson and Co such compulsory viewing beyond the nation’s rev-heads.

Here’s what we got with the re-booted reboot, and what we didn’t...

- From the very first intro, despite Matt LeBlanc’s premier billing, we had all three of them together - equal lines, equal camera time, with lots of smiling throws from one to another. Kind of like a motoring version of Blue Peter.

- Lots and lots of film footage - why waste time in the studio when you can be out on the track?

- Lots of beautiful, gleaming vehicles, and their rusty counterparts. Message received loud and clear - the cars are the stars once more.

- This means that Chris Harris - a journalist and racing driver - inevitably comes to the fore, whether it be accompanying the celeb on the track, testing out a Ferrari FXXK, or arguing about vehicle continuity in film footage. The car lovers’ car lover is everywhere.