’Top Gun 2’ is on its way. It’s official, and there’s no one happier than Maverick’s original Nemesis.

Tom Cruise, who played the hero of the 1986 film, has finally confirmed that there will be a sequel to the mega-hit, and his co-star Val Kilmer has shared this picture with his Twitter followers, and keen-eyed fans will notice that his T-shirt is of a certain Iceman... aka Maverick’s rival turned ally in the final reel.