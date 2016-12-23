Christmas is (obviously) the time for plenty of festive cheer and fun, and this year’s ‘Top Of The Pops Christmas Special’ will be providing plenty.

How, you ask? Well, Skepta is dressing up as a postman. Seriously.

BBC Pictures We've got so much time for this

We were delighted to see that the Mercury Prize-winning star would be polishing off a fantastic 2016 - it may not have been a great year overall, but he had a brilliant one - by performing on the annual special, and these new pictures have got us seriously excited.

The ‘Shutdown’ rapper’s ‘Konnichiwa’ album artwork takes the form of a mocked-up first class stamp with the rapper on, so really, what could have been more perfect?

And they may have briefly gone on strike this week, but a postman hauling a bag of cards and gifts is an indubitably festive sight.

BBC Pictures 🙌

The Christmas special will celebrate same of the year’s biggest tracks, and other acts performing in the show include Clean Bandit, Craig David and Olly Murs.

There will be a second festive special, that airs on New Year’s Eve.

The ‘Top Of The Pops Christmas Special’ is on BBC1, at 1:50pm on Christmas Day.

Best Music Documentaries Ever

Best Music Documentaries Ever

1 of 12 Amy (2015) Immensely successful for her incredible raw talent, Amy Winehouse shot to fame possibly before she was ready. The 2015 documentary 'Amy' tells the story of her life from childhood to her death in 2011 through the use of archive footage and commentary from family and friends. Winning the Best Documentary Oscar in 2016, this film follows the tragic trail of Winehouse’s downward spiral into alcoholism and drugs Share this slide:

StudioCanal