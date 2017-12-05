Top Tips To help Children Fall In Love With Art

Studies have shown that art education is really beneficial in a child’s development.

Parents who are not artistic themselves might feel nervous talking to their children about art. Or, they might wonder where to start and how. There can also be a general assumption that art is only for a select few, or that it is not a necessary part of a child’s learning and education. Research has definitely proven otherwise.

Here are our top tips to help your child fall in love with art:

1. Start young

It is important to start nurturing a child’s creativity and interest in art from a young age. All children are born with an inherent creativity, and this is when their brains are most plastic. Neuroplasticity is the ability of the brain to form new connections and long lasting functional changes in the brain occur when we learn new things or memorize new information. Did you know that there are 15,000 synapses in the brain of a two or three year old, which is twice as much as that of an average adult brain? As we grow older, some of these are pruned and the ones that have formed the strongest connections are retained. This means that the more stimulation and learning that a young child is exposed to, the more stronger the neural connections in their brains would be, and the longer lasting developmental benefits there would be.

2. Visit Art Galleries

We are so privileged to have so many free art galleries and museums at our doorstep. Children who visit art galleries more often are more receptive to new experiences, and to art and culture. Try and identify some key artworks or sections to explore on a particular visit. Maybe involve children in the decision-making process if they are a little older. Show them pictures of some key artworks before you visit. Another way could be to start from the museum shop and let them choose a postcard or poster that they like of a piece of art in that gallery. When they then find that artwork on the walls of the gallery, they would feel a sense of ownership. It is really important that children begin to experience and understand the effect that art can have on emotions from a young age.