A nursery chain in south England has banned kids from using glitter due to fears it is damaging the environment.

Tops Day Nurseries, a chain that has been running for 27 years, has put a stop to activities involving the substance, which is often used a whole lot more during the festive period.

In a statement given to HuffPost UK, Amy Alderson, operations director for the nurseries said: “At Tops Day Nurseries we have a pledge to be more environmentally friendly.

“Glitter is a microplastic and is getting into our food chain via our marine life. Plastic for humans is toxic and can affect fertility, immune systems and also has a link to some cancers.”