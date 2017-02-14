A 10-year-old boy has died after suffering serious head injuries in an “incident involving store furniture” in Reading.
The boy was found lying on the floor at the Topshop store in the Oracle Shopping Centre suffering serious head injuries shortly after 4pm.
Thames Valley Police said he was taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital “where sadly he was pronounced dead”.
His death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious, police have said.
The boy’s family have been informed of his death and police are making “further inquiries”.
South Central Ambulance told the BBC that three ambulances and two officers in a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and the shop was cordoned off to customers.
The shopping centre on Monday confirmed the incident, saying in a statement to ITV: “We can confirm an incident took place within a retail unit at the centre this afternoon, resulting in the injury of a child. Staff supported the emergency services and the child has now been taken to hospital for further treatment.”