Jourdan Dunn’s appearance on the Topshop catwalk at London Fashion Week was nothing short of a vision.

Dressed in a flowing chiffon nearly-naked gown Dunn had clearly left the drama of last night behind her as she took to the runway on Sunday 17 September.

And the best part? You don’t have to wait until next year to shop the collection, pieces are available online now and prices start from just £39 for a pink bralet.