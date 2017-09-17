Jourdan Dunn’s appearance on the Topshop catwalk at London Fashion Week was nothing short of a vision.
Dressed in a flowing chiffon nearly-naked gown Dunn had clearly left the drama of last night behind her as she took to the runway on Sunday 17 September.
And the best part? You don’t have to wait until next year to shop the collection, pieces are available online now and prices start from just £39 for a pink bralet.
Adwoa Aboah and Hailey Baldwin were also on the catwalk.
Baldwin modelled a pink mohair peacoat, which is available to buy now for £165.
Vogue editor-in-chief was joined on the FROW by Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack.
Kate Moss’ little sister, fellow model Lottie Moss was also in attendance.
Other celebs on the FROW included:
Singers Ella Eyre and Charli XCX.
Model Selah Marley, and singers Ray BLK and Mabel McVey.
Actors Zawe Ashton and Vicky McClure.
Actor Georgina Campbell.
And singer-songwrite Jessie Ware.
Click through the gallery below to discover other Topshop catwalk looks that are available to shop now (they’re selling out fast but Topshop have promised a restock of selected items by the end of next week):