Topshop has announced it is preparing to launch a capsule collection of wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses, accessories and lingerie.
The April launch is shrouded in secrecy and just one photo has been released of a soft pink satin gown and veil, but we managed to weasel a few more details out of them...
The bridal collection will include five wedding dresses, with prices starting at £350, while the bridesmaid dresses will start at just £85.
More details will be released mid-March, so until then we’ll be watching this space with bated breath!
