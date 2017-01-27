All Sections
    27/01/2017 14:05 GMT

    Topshop Wedding Dresses: High Street Favourite Announces Bridalwear Line

    This is not a drill people!

    Topshop has announced it is preparing to launch a capsule collection of wedding dresses, bridesmaids dresses, accessories and lingerie.

    The April launch is shrouded in secrecy and just one photo has been released of a soft pink satin gown and veil, but we managed to weasel a few more details out of them...

    Topshop

    The bridal collection will include five wedding dresses, with prices starting at £350, while the bridesmaid dresses will start at just £85.

    More details will be released mid-March, so until then we’ll be watching this space with bated breath!

    Wedding Dresses At Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2017
