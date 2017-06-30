Damian Green has warned the Conservative Party it must “change hard” if it wants to win another election.

The first secretary of state, who effectively serves as Theresa May’s deputy prime minister, will use a speech to the Bright Blue conservative think-tank on Saturday to argue the party must modernise is order to attract the youth vote.

“It is now clear that the root of our failure to win a majority last month lies in those aged 18 to 35, among whom Labour led the Conservatives by over 30 percentage points,” he will say.

“I first started writing pamphlets and making speeches saying the Conservative party needed to modernise in the late 1990s, when we had 165 MPs. Now we have 317.”

But Green will say in the wake of its disastrous election the party can not just “keep calm and carry on” as it is.

“We need to think hard, work hard, and change hard. We need to show how Conservative values and policies can work for those parts of the country, and parts of the population, who have turned away from us,” he will say.