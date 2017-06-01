Tories Rake In £3.8 Million In Donations In Third Week Of Election Campaign

The Tories have piled up £3.8 million in donations in the third week of the election campaign - ten times as much as Labour.

The Electoral Commission’s latest figures - which refer to the seven-day period between May 17 and 23 - show the Conservatives took a cash donation of just over £1 million from a single donor - listed as John E Gore.

Labour’s £330,000 came largely from unions - mostly Unite - while the Lib Dems raised £265,000.

At a press conference in central London earlier this week, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party’s election campaign was going ‘very well’ and claimed large numbers of individual donors had given cash to the party, showing support from voters was high.