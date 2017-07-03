Theresa May must not abandon austerity just because cabinet ministers think voters have turned against it, Lord Lamont has said.

The former Conservative chancellor told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning that public spending cuts were not something people could just get bored of like “too many repeats on TV”.

“What concerns me there is seems to be growing in the Conservative party and among ministers a feeling that because the electorate disliked austerity that this is the message that has come back and therefore it ought to be discarded,” he said.

And he claimed “public sector pay is on average higher than the private sector” pay.

It was reported this morning that Boris Johnson is among the senior Tories urging the prime minister to lift the 1% cap on public sector pay.

Yesterday Michael Gove said the government has “got to listen” to the pay review bodies - one of which has already recommended a pay rise for NHS workers this year.

Labour has called for the pay cap to be discarded and last week attempted to force the issue with an amendment to the Queen’s Speech.

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner accused Conservative ministers pushing to end the pay freeze was “hypocrisy”.