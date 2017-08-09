Tories Stall On Manifesto Pledge To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence

Victims of domestic violence could face a longer wait for the housing help they were promised by the government.

The Tories set out a new, more robust approach to tackling domestic abuse in their general election manifesto earlier this year, which included a pledge to help those who live in social housing and are fleeing dangerous situations transfer their lifetime tenancy from property to another.

But in response to a written question from Labour MP Kate Hollern, who asked when local authorities would be able to use their discretion to grant help in such situations, local government minister Marcus Jones admitted the government was “still looking” at the issue, despite its previous commitment.

He said: “Domestic abuse is a devastating crime and we are determined to ensure that women, regardless of their circumstances, should receive the support they need when they need it.

“Our manifesto included a commitment to ensure that those who have a lifetime tenancy and flee domestic violence are able to secure a new lifetime tenancy automatically. We are currently working on how we can deliver this, and an announcement will be made in due course.”