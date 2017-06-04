The Tories, Labour and Lib Dems have suspended national election campaigning in the wake of the terror attack on London Bridge, sparking a debate on the political response to the incident which left seven people dead.

Three suspects were shot dead by armed police after a van ploughed into pedestrians, followed by a stabbing attack at nearby Borough Market. Dozens of people were injured, some seriously.

The Conservatives said the party would not campaign nationally on Sunday, as Theresa May chaired an emergency Cobra meeting.

“We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge,” a spokesman added.

Labour said it would suspend national campaigning until Sunday evening ‘as a mark of respect’.