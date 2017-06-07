The Tories have been criticised over a lack of diversity among their Parliamentary candidates - as nearly three quarters of them are men.

Of those hoping to join Theresa May’s team on Friday, the majority are white males and more than a fifth went to private school - compared to just 7% of the population as a whole.

Labour said the Tories’ selection of candidates ‘stands in stark contrast’ to the demographics of UK voters.

A full analysis of the Conservatives’ 639 candidates shows:

- 28% are women.

- Over a fight (22%) were privately educated.

- 17% went to Oxbridge (compared to just 1% of the general population).

- A tenth have previously worked in the financial services industry.

- About 15%have previously worked as Conservative Party staff or for Tory politicians.

Theresa May has previously said her party needs to ‘show a different face’ to voters and improve diversity among candidates.