Torrid’s latest campaign which features a male, plus-size model, received some backlash when shared on Instagram.

People commented that they wouldn’t shop from the fashion brand any more, because they had used a model who wasn’t representative of their largely female audience.

But model Troy Solomon has shut down the criticism from people who weren’t quite ready for ohl’a dis fierceness displayed in the campaign.

Solomon pointed out the potential for hypocrisy in the body positivity movement.

“People can’t just be positive towards the bodies that look like theirs or the ones they admire on social media,” he said to Mic.