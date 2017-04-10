Tory Brexit Advert 'Embarrassingly' Features Aberdeen Port Which Benefited From Millions In EU Funding

Theresa May’s latest party political broadcast demonstrates the “chaos” in government over Brexit as it features the Port of Aberdeen which would not have received funding under the prime minister’s Brexit plan, the Labour Party has said.

In a campaign video released on Twitter today and due to be broadcast on TV, the prime minister hails her “plan for Britain”.

The Conservative Party advert shows ships moving in the port, which has benefited from millions in EU funding, as May speaks.

The Port of Aberdeen was granted a €258 million loan from the European Investment Bank on 20 June 2016, just three days before the country voted to leave the EU.

And in 2014, the port received €750,000 towards an environmental impact assessment which helped towards planning for the expansion of the harbour at Nigg Bay in the city.