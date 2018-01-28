Normally loyal backbencher Nigel Mills said the PM has not delivered on her early promises to tackle “burning injustices” and that MPs are concerned about the Government’s lack of direction.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One: “I think the frustration is the Prime Minister had what I thought was exactly the right drive and the right belief when she first came into office and it’s hard to see exactly how we’re making progress on that.

“We need to show a sense of what our values are, where we’re going, where we want to get to, and if that timeframe has to be 18 months or two years to deliver something, well then that’s fine, we can explain why that is.

“But I think where people are perhaps just a little concerned is perhaps we don’t quite know what that direction is, what those policies are going to look like or where they’re going to perhaps come from in that situation.

“I think we’ve perhaps lost some of that reforming zeal when we came into office that Michael Gove had in education, that Iain Duncan Smith had in welfare.”

Conservative former minister Rob Halfon, who was sacked by Mrs May, warned that Labour would profit unless the party tackled injustice.

He told World At One: “We need to have less policy-making by tortoise and (more) policy-making by lion. Because we have to be radical. We have to stop seeing politics in transactional terms.”

Respected backbencher Johnny Mercer refused to comment on the PM’s future but told the Mail on Sunday she must face down domestic challenges such as the NHS as well as dealing with Brexit “or we will pay the price” with voters.

Grant Shapps, who led a botched coup attempt after Mrs May’s mishap-strewn conference speech in October, urged the PM to name a date when she will stand down and warned more letters were being sent to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady at the weekend.

The discontent came as a briefing war appeared to play out at the weekend between potential Tory leadership contenders, Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson.