Sir Michael Fallon has said the Tories “have more in common with the DUP than other parties” before distancing himself from their “extremely” conservative social views.

During an interview on The Andrew Marr Show, the Defence Secretary was forced to sit and listen stony-faced as the host read homophobic comments made by the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr.

Fallon insisted any cooperation between the Tories and the controversial party would only be on “the big security and economic issues that face this country”.