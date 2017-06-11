Sir Michael Fallon has said the Tories “have more in common with the DUP than other parties” before distancing himself from their “extremely” conservative social views.
During an interview on The Andrew Marr Show, the Defence Secretary was forced to sit and listen stony-faced as the host read homophobic comments made by the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr.
Fallon insisted any cooperation between the Tories and the controversial party would only be on “the big security and economic issues that face this country”.
The Tories have been heavily criticised for seeking a deal with the DUP whose members have an anti-gay and anti-abortion stance and even a belief that the Earth is less then 10,000 years old.
Downing Street has been described as an “omnishambles” after being forced to retract a statement claiming Theresa May had struck a confidence and supply deal with the the DUP.
On Saturday evening, No.10 praised the apparent breakthrough in negotiations “which can provide the stability and certainty the whole country requires as we embark on Brexit and beyond”.
Just hours later the Government was forced to backtrack after the DUP confirmed to Sky News that no deal had been reached.
May is desperately trying to shore up her position after losing her Commons majority in the election.
Also appearing on the show was former Chancellor, George Osborne, who declared May is “a dead woman walking”.