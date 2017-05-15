Labour has criticised a Conservative who claimed he is fighting against cuts to school funding, despite being a minister in the Department for Education.

Edward Timpson, who is standing to be MP for Crewe and Nantwich again, says he lobbied Theresa May over a reform of education funding which stands to see local schools lose nearly £2m, according to the Crewe Chronicle.

He is quoted as saying that from an early stage funding reform “needed to be fairer” and so he “started a programme of formal and informal lobbying on the issue in Westminster”.