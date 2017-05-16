A Tory election candidate who is re-standing to be an MP has apologised for telling a teenage girl to “fuck off” for backing Scottish independence.

James Heappey, who represented the Wells constituency in Somerset, said his outburst at a debate with sixth-formers last week was only meant as a “joke”.

The girl reportedly left the meeting, later telling her father, who then raised it with the school.

Heappey later admitted the quip was “inappropriate” and added he had written to the young girl.

“I made a comment – intended only as a joke – but it was inappropriate and I am deeply sorry for any offence caused,” he said in a statement on Monday.