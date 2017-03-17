David Cameron has played down the significance of Conservative breaches of election spending rules which have left the party facing a record fine and a police investigation. The former Prime Minister said undeclared spending in the 2015 general election amounted to only around 0.6% of the Tories’ total budget for the campaign, and that the party had kept well within the permitted spending limit.

David Rogers - RFU via Getty Images David Cameron has defended Tory election spending in the 2015 general election

Former Tory treasurer Simon Day is facing a police probe after an Electoral Commission report found “numerous failures” in Conservative reporting of expenses for the general election and three by-elections in 2014. The commission fined the party £70,000 and “cast doubt” on the expenses declarations of individual Conservative candidates. They include Craig Mackinlay, who successfully saw off the challenge of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage in South Thanet, as well as MPs visited by the party’s controversial ‘Battlebus2015’ tour.

Rob Stothard via Getty Images The Conservative Battle Bus, seen here in Thurrock, was used across the country

Asked about the findings at a charity event in London, Cameron said: “In terms of a party being fined, this is not the first time this has happened. Other parties have been fined. “In terms of the percentage of spending that wasn’t declared that should have been declared, it was something like 0.6% of total spending. We spent well under the cap for the election spending limit.” The former prime minister, who quit in 2016 after losing the EU referendum, added: “I’m very glad that we do have robust election spending limits and robust ways of policing these things in this country.”

It comes after Tory chairman Patrick McLoughlin swiped at a reporter’s phone when pressed about the scandal. Watch the video, above. Day, who was party treasurer until April last year and signed off the party’s expenses declaration, has been referred by the commission to the Metropolitan Police. He could face charges under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act if he is judged to have “knowingly or recklessly” made a false declaration that the party’s election spending return was complete and correct.

Toby Melville / Reuters David Cameron was the Conservative Party leader during the 2015 election