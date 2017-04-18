Labour Party, SNP and Ukip politicians have claimed Theresa May has used the ‘snap’ general election as cover for the brewing Conservative expenses scandal.

The allegation from a series of MPs came as Channel 4 News reported the Crown Prosecution Service is considering charges against more than 30 individuals in relation to over-spending in the 2015 election. They are thought to include MPs and agents.

BREAKING: The CPS have told Channel 4 News tonight that they are considering charges against more than 30 individuals. #electionexpenses — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) April 18, 2017

According to reports, the CPS has received files from 14 separate police forces over the allegations.

Deadlines on whether charges will be brought expire around the end of May and early June, a CPS spokesman said, which means MPs and their agents could be prosecuted over spending two years ago during the general election campaign taking place in the next seven weeks.

Election could put CPS in difficulty over whether to prosecute MPs & agents over 2015 election expenses. Deadlines late May, early June! — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) April 18, 2017

Channel 4 News has led the investigation into how local Tory campaigns failed to declare the expenses accrued by battle buses packed with activists that toured the country.

Last month, the Conservative Party was fined £70,000 following an investigation by the Electoral Commission.

The issue stems from the failure to declare the costs locally - which could have pushed their spending above the legal limit.

PA Archive/PA Images

Not declaring all election spending is a criminal offence. MPs involved and their agents face one year in jail and an unlimited fine if convicted.

The Conservative Party has always maintained the battle bus was a national expense.

Tonight, MPs seized on the latest Channel 4 News revelation on the same day as Theresa May performed a U-turn, saying she wanted a ‘snap’ election after repeatedly saying she did not. From Labour:

😬 how many of these individuals are standing for election on June 8th? https://t.co/Gp9sznZZ9T — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 18, 2017

Could this be another reason for Mrs May breaking her promise not to hold an early election? https://t.co/Zaib9iQZ3d — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) April 18, 2017

Explains why the PM changed her mind to call an early, unnecessary general election. https://t.co/asZ8x4vCPL — Mary Creagh (@MaryCreaghMP) April 18, 2017

The SNP:

Very interesting. Could this explain @theresa_may u-turn on general election & her reluctance to engage in public debate? #electionexpenses https://t.co/woVSpHMT1j — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) April 18, 2017

Probably entirely unrelated to the PM calling an early election... https://t.co/FIwClh3Lpx — Callum McCaig (@callum_mccaig) April 18, 2017

And Ukip politicians and supporters:

Nigel Farage on LBC claiming the snap #generalelection has been called because Tories were "genuinely scared" of #electionexpenses fall-out. — Hayley Barlow (@Hayley_Barlow) April 18, 2017