A Government minister has been caught up in the Westminster sexism storm after reportedly admitting asking his secretary to buy sex toys for him and calling her “sugar tits”. The Mail On Sunday said married International Trade Minister Mark Garnier described the incidents as “good-humoured high jinks” and “amusing conversation”. He was said to have strongly denied that they constituted sexual harassment. The report comes after Downing Street warned on Friday that Theresa May would take “serious action” against any minister found to have acted inappropriately. Environment Secretary Michael Gove was forced to apologise on Saturday after a “clumsy” attempt at a joke in which he likened being interviewed by BBC presenter John Humphrys to “going into Harvey Weinstein’s bedroom”.

Meanwhile, former Conservative cabinet minister Stephen Crabb was reported to have admitted sending “explicit” messages to a 19-year-old woman after a job interview at Westminster. Neither Garnier nor Crabb could be contacted for comment. Garnier’s former secretary Caroline Edmondson told The Mail on Sunday he had given her the money to buy two vibrators at a Soho sex shop - one for his wife and one for a woman in his constituency office. Edmondson, who has since left to work for another MP, was quoted as saying that on another occasion in a bar, in front of witnesses, he told her: “You are going nowhere, sugar tits.” The Mail reported that Garnier had admitted the claims, saying: “I’m not going to deny it, because I’m not going to be dishonest. I’m going to have to take it on the chin.” According to the paper, he said the “sugar tits” comment was part of an “amusing conversation” about the TV comedy Gavin and Stacey, while the sex toys were bought after a Christmas lunch.

