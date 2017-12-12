Conservative Anne Marie Morris has had the party whip restored after she was suspended for using the N-word in a discussion about Brexit.

Morris, the MP for Newton Abbot, was recorded by HuffPost UK in July describing the UK leaving the EU without a deal as a “real n*****r in the woodpile” at a meeting of eurosceptics.

She was suspended from the Conservative Party amid outrage over the comment.

Morris said on Tuesday after having the Conservative Whip restored: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise again for using such inappropriate and offensive language.

“It was a mistake and I regret it unreservedly. I have learned from this experience and have a new determination to uphold the highest possible standards in public life.

“I feel proud and privileged to be a Member of Parliament and I will continue to serve my community and my country to the best of my ability.”