Tory MP Dismisses Malta As A 'Tiny Little Island'

Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin, a leading Brexit campaigner and senior backbencher, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in response that Muscat was “anxious to scoop, for his tiny little island, some of the spoils that he believes will fall out of Brexit”.

“Most countries aren’t in the EU - they are absolutely fine. The biggest transition the EU wants is for us to continue paying into the EU budget for as long as possible,” he said.

“They are absolutely paranoid about us leaving because we take away our net contribution, which is a very substantial contribution to the EU budget.

“Of course there will be lots of things we’ll continue to co-operate with the European Union, on defence and security, and foreign policy, which are unconditional - they are not part of the negotiations.

May, who will deliver a key-note Brexit address next Tuesday, told last autumn’s Tory conference: “We are not leaving only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.”