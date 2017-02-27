Tory MP Heidi Allen Tells Government Not To Cut Mental Health Disability Payments

A Conservative MP has warned ministers not to remove disability payments for people with mental health issues. Heidi Allen said this morning the government “should take the financial hit” and not restrict personal independence payments (PIP) - a benefit which helps people pay for the extra costs incurred by a disability. The plea came after the head of Theresa May’s policy unit defended cuts to the benefit by suggesting the money should go to “really disabled people” rather than those who are “taking pills at home, who suffer from anxiety”. George Freeman said reforms to personal independence payments (PIP) were needed to roll back the “bizarre” decision of a tribunal, which said claimants with psychological problems who cannot travel without help must be treated like those who are blind.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Conservative MP George Freeman has been criticised for saying PIP should go to 'really disabled people'

Ministers say they have to make changes to prevent an extra £3.7bn cost by 2030. But Labour said the Government’s equality assessment showed 160,000 would miss out on money that was “rightfully” theirs. Freeman responded to criticism from Labour MPs and others by revealing he had himself suffered from anxiety as a child. “I don’t need any lectures on the damage anxiety does,” he said.

Having experienced myself traumatic anxiety as a child carer living w alcohol I know all too well the pain anxiety + depression causes.... — George Freeman MP (@Freeman_George) February 27, 2017

which is why as a former Health Minister and Policy Adviser I am passionate about supporting MentalHealth and Disability, and hugely ... — George Freeman MP (@Freeman_George) February 27, 2017

..regret if my comment about the need to prioritise the most 'serious disabilities' inadvertently caused any offence which was not intended. — George Freeman MP (@Freeman_George) February 27, 2017