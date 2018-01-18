Tory MP Kemi Badenoch Says Young People Have 'Puritanical' View Of Sexual Harassment

Young people have a “puritanical” view of what counts as sexual harassment, a senior Tory MP has said.

Kemi Badenoch, a vice chairman of the party, also said recent criticisms of the TV show Friends for homophobia showed “something has gone wrong somewhere” in society.

“I remember having a discussion with someone and even what we thought was quite liberal is now seen as quite conservative and vice versa. Attitudes that we thought were quite conservative are now seen as being liberal. There’s almost a huge change that’s going on,” she told The House magazine.

“Younger people look at appropriate behaviours and what is a sexual advance, what is sexual harassment and so on. To me, it’s actually becoming a lot more puritanical than anything I ever saw in my 20s or in my teens.