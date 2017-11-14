Tory MP Philip Davies Says Militant Feminists Are Trying To Bully Him

Tory MP Philip Davies has claimed ‘militant feminists’ are trying to bully and intimidate him for saying men and women should be treated equally.

The outspoken backbencher told a Westminster Hall debate on International Men’s Day that men are also ‘increasingly getting a bad press’ and that attitudes needed to be ‘challenged’.

“It is fair to say that I am often pilloried for arguing that men and women should be treated equally,” he said.

“I do not see that there is anything particularly controversial in that, but it never ceases to amaze me how often I am accused of being a misogynist, sexist, or some other term of abuse, merely for saying that men and women should be treated equally before the law.

“What seems to have happened is that in many cases, militant feminists have tried to close down any talk about men and women being treated equally. To try to close down the debate, they hurl abuse at the people who raise these issues, in the hope that people will not listen any more to what they say, that they will stop saying those things and that other people will be deterred from standing up and saying those things.”