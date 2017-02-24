A Tory MP has sparked fury having been accused of trying to ‘talk out’ a range of bills on violence against women, animal cruelty and veterans’ medals. Philip Davies was accused of “wasting time” and being a “shame on our democracy” by speaking for so long that new laws tabled by MPs would fail to be debated and voted on in time. Labour’s Anna Turley was one of the most vocal critics, angered by having queued over-night three months ago to be given the chance to pass a bill that would have toughened up sentencing for animal cruelty crimes.

Today is the day. 2nd Reading of my Animal Cruelty Bill. Chance to say as a society we will not tolerate abuse of animals #justice4animals pic.twitter.com/Uv2tQIX0ku — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) February 24, 2017

She tabled a Private Members Bill, but was eighth in the queue of backbench MPs waiting to have their legislation debated. The cut-off time for her bill to be debated was 2:30pm this afternoon. As the deadline approached, Turley and other Labour MPs grew increasingly frustrated with Davies - who at one point talked for 90 minutes and repeatedly asked for permission to intervene in other MPs’ speeches.

Despite Qing overnight back in Nov my #animalcruelty bill is low on list & Tories already made 4 points of order to waste time #democracy pic.twitter.com/27hv9jYdO0 — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) February 24, 2017

They are a disgrace. It shames our democracy. https://t.co/QggN4MMmmd — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) February 24, 2017

The animal cruelty bill eventually failed to be debated on and passed before the 2:30pm deadline.

Listening to bunch of privileged Tories talking out Bill to combat violence against women, & also one on #animalcruelty #sameoldtories https://t.co/n4QU1fNtAL — chi onwurah (@ChiOnwurah) February 24, 2017

So we are having vote after vote on the Bill on violence against women because just 3 Tory MPs want to be awkward #democracy — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) February 24, 2017

Also unlikely that very important & compassionate Bill tabled by @annaturley to further promote animal welfare will be taken. Dreadful shame — R. Blackman-Woods (@robertabwMP) February 24, 2017

Turley said the day’s events proved “Parliament is not working” and branded Davies as “pathetic”.

Been listening to Tories waffle for 3 & half hours now as they deliberately run the clock down to prevent progress on other bills #democracy — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) February 24, 2017

Another vote 135 to 3. Same 3 Tory idiots trying to stymie legislation.They're an embarrassment. Parliament is not working. Another vote now — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) February 24, 2017

She's not only one - @PhilipDaviesMP antics cutting time for other legislation to progress like @annaturley's animal welfare bill... https://t.co/3SFbwwEqMQ — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) February 24, 2017

Turley added that even some of Davies’ colleagues in the Conservative Party were angry with his long speeches, and challenged him herself at one point.

Even the Tories are angry at Philip Davies for filibustering today's bills and are turning on him in the chamber. — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) February 24, 2017

Just challenged Philip Davies on his filibustering. Admitted he agrees with my bill but it won't stop him talking them all out. — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) February 24, 2017

This bill on medals is supported by decorated former veterans inc MPs - yet @PhilipDaviesMP opposes? Why? Shameful tactics. — Stephen Doughty (@SDoughtyMP) February 24, 2017

Phillips was also accused of trying to ‘talk out’ a law proposed by the SNP to ratify the Istanbul Convention - described as “the most comprehensive violence against women policy that’s ever been written, anywhere”.

So far Philip Davies MP has been talking for one and a half hours, trying to talk out @EilidhWhiteford Bill to protect women from violence. — Roger Mullin MP (@RogMull) February 24, 2017

With no trace of irony @PhilipDaviesMP tries to intervene 8 mins into @EilidhWhiteford speech, having just spoken for over 90 minutes. — Peter Grant MP (@PeterGrantMP) February 24, 2017

In sharp,telling contrast to those who filibustered @EilidhWhiteford expertly & succinctly makes the definitive & essential case for #ICbill — Tasmina Sheikh MP (@TasminaSheikh) February 24, 2017