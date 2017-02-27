Tory MP 'Regrets' Causing Offence With 'Really Disabled People' Comment

A senior Conservative has said he regrets causing offence after he said disability payments should go to “really disabled people” rather than those who are “taking pills at home, who suffer from anxiety”.

George Freeman, the head of Theresa May’s policy unit, had made the comments while defending government plans to restrict who received personal independence payments (PIP).

The Tory MP said this morning that having experienced “traumatic anxiety” himself as a child he had “not intended” to “inadvertently caused any offence”.

He said: “I know all too well the pain anxiety and depression causes.”

The government is facing a backbench Conservative rebellion over plans roll back the decision of a tribunal which said claimants with psychological problems who cannot travel without help must be treated like those who are blind.

PIP helps people pay for the extra costs incurred by a disability. Ministers say they have to make changes to prevent an extra £3.7bn cost by 2030.