John Bercow’s days as Speaker of the House of Commons are “numbered”, according to a Tory MP who wants Theresa May to allow her ministers to unseat him.

James Duddrige told The Huffington Post UK: “The Speaker has lost the confidence of the House. He overstepped the mark.

“He is not there to put forward his views, when he starts doing that he becomes incapable of representing the full opinions of the House of Commons.”

Duddridge had hoped to ask May during Prime Minister’s Questions today not to bind ministers’ hands in a vote of no confidence in the Speaker.