Tory MPs Should Not Get Free Vote On Brexit Deal, Says David Lidington

Theresa May should not give MPs a free vote on her Brexit deal, one of her most senior ministers has said.

Sir John Major has demanded Tory MPs be allowed to vote how they like when May returns from Brussels with an agreement.

But Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, May’s de facto deputy prime minister, today rejected the former Tory prime minister’s call.

Lidington said May could be expcted to whip her MPs to back her in the planned Commons “meaningful vote”.

“She is entitled to expect her government and her party to support her in that,” he told ITV’s Peston on Sunday.

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable has written to May and Jeremy Corbyn to demand Tory and Labour MPs be given a free vote.

“No-one should be whipped on such an era-defining issue,” he says in his letter.