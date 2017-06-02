Tory Net Migration Target Will Cost Treasury £6 Billion, Say Greens

Tory plans to cut net migration to 100,000 could cost the Treasury billions, according to the Greens.

Co-leader Caroline Lucas will make a speech defending free movement on Friday, alongside former party leader Natalie Bennett, who is standing as a candidate in Sheffield Central.

She will accuse the Tories of ‘facilitating a race to the bottom’ on immigration, after Theresa May confirmed she would be sticking with her target of cutting net migration to below 100,000.

“It’s easy to blame immigration for the lack of school places or GPs but it’s also wrong,” Lucas will say.

“Free movement enriches and diversifies our communities. A culture that’s rich in diversity is exposed to new ways of thinking, new ideas, new languages and new opportunities. It is outward thinking, rather than self-limiting.”