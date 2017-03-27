NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Tory privatisation” of the NHS has been condemned by Labour after new figures showed that roughly half of new cash pumped into system was spent on private sector treatment. An analysis by the Health Foundation think tank found that £900m of the money promised before the 2015 general election was spent on buying care from independent and other non-NHS “providers” - compared with £800m spent on the same treatments from NHS trusts. Local commissioning groups – set up by former Health Secretary Andrew Lansley – oversaw the spending of up to £2bn which had been provided by David Cameron and George Osborne from 2015/16. The analysis, conducted for the Financial Times, found that around £1 in £8 of local commissioners’ budgets is now spent on care provided outside the NHS, largely because of a lack of capacity in the state-run system.

Ben Pruchnie via Getty Images Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth pounced on the figures. He told HuffPost UK: “The public will rightly be alarmed that £900 million was spent treating patients in the private sector when our frontline services remain in desperate need of increased funding. “Labour always warned that the Tory NHS reorganisation that no one wanted would mean taxpayers money flowing to the private sector and away from the NHS frontline. It’s a disgrace and Labour will reverse this Tory privatisation agenda. “Under Theresa May hospitals remain at dangerously overcrowded putting patient safety and wellbeing at risk, because of this Government’s ongoing refusal to properly fund frontline services and our social care system. Anita Charlesworth, director of research and economics at the Health Foundation, said the NHS was increasingly becoming “an emergency service”. She said that hospitals operated at close to full capacity just to cope with the A&E crisis and “delayed discharges” of older people who lack beds in care homes. NHS England also appeared to be using some of its funds to help councils plug gaps in their own funding.

Carl Court via Getty Images Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt