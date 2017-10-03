Tories To Axe All Party University Groups Because Of 'Risky Politics'

The Conservatives are set to sever links with every Tory university group in the country in a bid to detoxify their brand.

A confidential internal Tory report seen by HuffPost UK calls for “risky student politics” to be moved completely out of the party structures.

The recommendation comes after a series of embarrassing incidents involving student groups, including a member of the Cambridge University Conservative Association burning a £20 note in front of a homeless person and Tories at St Andrews setting fire to an effigy of Barack Obama.

The report also calls for the Conservative’s non-student youth wing to be brought “firmly” into the party’s “mainstream” to make it easier to dole out disciplinary action when needed.

Conservative Future (CF), the organisation for Tory members under the age of 30, has been virtually scrapped since 2015 after a young activist killed himself amid claims of bullying during that year’s election campaign.

Along with Brexit and speculation over Boris Johnson’s future, how to win the votes of young people has been one of the dominant themes of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester - with the age voters are more likely to vote Tory rather than Labour increasing from 34 to 47 during the recent election campaign.

A report headed ‘Conservative Future Proposals A – Confidential’, slams how young members have “for many years” been treated as little more than a “campaign resource without training, oversight or communication.”

The proposed changes are: