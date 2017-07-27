Almost half of Tory voters still believe gay sex is “unnatural” 50 years after homosexuality was decriminalised, a new poll has claimed.

According to the YouGov survey, 49% of people who backed the Conservative Party in the General Election do not believe gay sex is natural, compared to 23% of Labour voters and 19% of Lib Dem supporters.

The research comes on the same day that Theresa May admitted the Conservatives had been “wrong” about LGBT+ issues in the past.

In an interview with LGBT+ news site PinkNews, May said: “There will justifiably be scepticism about the positions taken and votes cast down through the years by the Conservative Party, and by me, compared to where we are now.

“But, like the country we serve, my Party and I have come a long way.”

Of the Tory voters questioned in the survey - which asked 1,609 adults about their feelings on gay rights - 31% said gay sex was natural, while 20% were unsure.